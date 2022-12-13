Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc with ticker code (DPZ) have now 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 460 and 315 and has a mean target at 382.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 362.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 348.46 while the 200 day moving average is 371.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,862m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $13,553m based on the market concensus.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.