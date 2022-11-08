Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) now have 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 450 and 315 calculating the average target price we see 373.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 359.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The day 50 moving average is 337.07 and the 200 day moving average is 379.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,317m. Company Website: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $12,797m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.