Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc with ticker code (DPZ) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 490 and 315 and has a mean target at 404.62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 314.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 364.82 and the 200 day MA is 397.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,113m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $14,296m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.