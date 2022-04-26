Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc with ticker code (DPZ) have now 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 550 and 355 with the average target price sitting at 457.45. Now with the previous closing price of 378.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day MA is 403.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 476.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,626m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $16,454m based on the market concensus.

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.