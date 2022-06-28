Twitter
Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 512 and 326 calculating the average target price we see 405.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 396.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.1%. The day 50 moving average is 364.42 and the 200 day moving average is 443.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,331m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $14,638m based on the market concensus.

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

