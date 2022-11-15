Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 450 and 315 calculating the average target price we see 373.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 366.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 334.27 and the 200 day MA is 377.28. The company has a market cap of $13,106m. Company Website: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $13,362m based on the market concensus.

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.