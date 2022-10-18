Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) now have 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 450 and 315 calculating the average target price we see 379.46. With the stocks previous close at 317.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.6%. The 50 day MA is 357.33 and the 200 day MA is 391.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,369m. Company Website: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $13,594m based on the market concensus.

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.