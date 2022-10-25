Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc with ticker code (DPZ) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 450 and 315 calculating the average target price we see 379.46. Now with the previous closing price of 321.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day MA is 351.25 and the 200 day moving average is 387.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,440m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $13,499m based on the market concensus.

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.