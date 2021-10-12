Twitter
Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 625 and 410 calculating the average target price we see 535.78. Now with the previous closing price of 480.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 499.99 and the 200 day moving average is 463.23. The company has a market cap of $18,617m. Company Website: http://www.dominos.com/index.intl.html

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of July 15, 2021, the company operated 18,000 stores. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

