Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) have now 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 485 and 370 with a mean TP of 438.58. Now with the previous closing price of 431.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 420.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 387.62. The company has a market cap of $17,004m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dominos.com/index.intl.html

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated approximately 17,600 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.