Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.8% Downside

Domino’s Pizza Inc with ticker code (DPZ) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 460 and 315 calculating the mean target price we have 377.99. Now with the previous closing price of 389.06 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 337.1 while the 200 day moving average is 374.46. The market cap for the company is $13,533m. Company Website: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $13,148m based on the market concensus.

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.