Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Domino’s Pizza Inc with ticker code (DPZ) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 460 and 315 calculating the mean target price we have 379.24. With the stocks previous close at 382.76 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.9%. The day 50 moving average is 343.34 while the 200 day moving average is 373. The market cap for the company is $13,496m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $13,372m based on the market concensus.