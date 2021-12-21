Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 608 and 452 and has a mean target at 526.11. With the stocks previous close at 528.38 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 504.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 466.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,293m. Find out more information at: https://www.dominos.com/index.intl.html

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of July 15, 2021, the company operated 18,000 stores. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.