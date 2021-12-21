Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 608 and 452 and has a mean target at 526.11. With the stocks previous close at 528.38 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 504.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 466.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,293m. Find out more information at: https://www.dominos.com/index.intl.html

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of July 15, 2021, the company operated 18,000 stores. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Domino's Pizza Inc - Consensus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.