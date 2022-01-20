Twitter
Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. -28.5% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. with ticker (LON:DOM) now has a potential downside of -28.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 330 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. share price of 424 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential downside of -28.5%. Trading has ranged between 301 (52 week low) and 474 (52 week high) with an average of 1,098,654 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,885,283,254.

Domino’s Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise rights to own, operate and franchise Domino’s stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The Company operates through segments such as UK & Ireland and International. The Company’s main facility is located at West Ashland, Milton Keynes. Its pizzas are made with sourced ingredients, such as cream mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato sauce, and its signature dough. It sells franchisees its pizza dough, as well as other food and non-food items.



