Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. 5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DOM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 250 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.0% from the opening price of 263.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 55.9 points and decreased 53.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 335.9 GBX while the 52 week low is 218.9 GBX.

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 50 day moving average of 309.68 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 283.50. There are currently 462,230,073 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,898,941. Market capitalisation for LON:DOM is £1,287,773,011 GBP.

