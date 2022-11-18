Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC 16.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC with ticker (LON:DOM) now has a potential upside of 16.5% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 335 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Domino’s Pizza Group PLC share price of 280 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.5%. Trading has ranged between 214 (52 week low) and 474 (52 week high) with an average of 974,804 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,193,736,989.

Domino’s Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise rights to own, operate and franchise Domino’s stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The Company operates through segments, such as UK & Ireland. The Company’s main facility is located at West Ashland, Milton Keynes. Its pizzas are made with sourced ingredients, such as cream mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato sauce, and its signature dough. The Company sells its pizza dough, as well as other food and non-food items. It operates approximately 1,236 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.



