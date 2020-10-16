Dominion Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Dominion Energy with ticker code (D) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 81.46. With the stocks previous close at 80.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of .8%. The 50 day MA is 79.31 and the 200 day MA is 79.43. The market cap for the company is $68,068m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dominionenergy.com

Dominion Energy produces and transports energy. The company’s Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure. The company’s Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Its Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The company’s Contracted Generation segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company’s portfolio of assets included approximately 30,700 megawatts of electric generating capacity; 10,400 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,000 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,600 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 103,400 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It serves approximately 7 million utility and retail energy customers; and operates underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources and changed its name to Dominion Energy in May 2017. Dominion Energy was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

