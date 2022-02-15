Dominion Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Dominion Energy with ticker code (D) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 94 and 76 with a mean TP of 86.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 79.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 78.34 and the 200 day moving average is 76.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $63,780m. Company Website: https://www.dominionenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $69,837m based on the market concensus.

Dominion Energy produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities, as well as distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company’s portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,500 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,600 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,200 miles of gas distribution lines. It serves approximately 7 million customers. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources and changed its name to Dominion Energy in May 2017. Dominion Energy was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.