Dominion Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Dominion Energy, Inc. found using ticker (D) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 89 and 59 calculating the average target price we see 74.77. With the stocks previous close at 60.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.91 while the 200 day moving average is 77.65. The market cap for the company is $49,388m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dominionenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $61,068m based on the market concensus.