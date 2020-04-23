Dolphin Entertainment – Consenus Indicates Potential 302.3% Upside

Dolphin Entertainment with ticker code (DLPN) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 302.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.51 while the 200 day moving average is 0.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $10m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dolphinentertainment.com

Dolphin Entertainment operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers talent publicity, entertainment marketing, and strategic communications services. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

