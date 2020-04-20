Dolphin Entertainment – Consenus Indicates Potential 293.3% Upside

Dolphin Entertainment with ticker code (DLPN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1.5 with the average target price sitting at 1.77. With the stocks previous close at 0.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 293.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.52 and the 200 day moving average is 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dolphinentertainment.com

Dolphin Entertainment operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers talent publicity, entertainment marketing, and strategic communications services. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

