Dolphin Entertainment – Consenus Indicates Potential 284.8% Upside

Dolphin Entertainment with ticker code (DLPN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.5 calculating the mean target price we have 1.77. Now with the previous closing price of 0.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 284.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.55 and the 200 day moving average is 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10m. Company Website: http://www.dolphinentertainment.com

Dolphin Entertainment operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers talent publicity, entertainment marketing, and strategic communications services. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

