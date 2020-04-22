Dolphin Entertainment – Consenus Indicates Potential 284.8% Upside

Dolphin Entertainment found using ticker (DLPN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.77. With the stocks previous close at 0.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 284.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.63. The market cap for the company is $9m. Find out more information at: http://www.dolphinentertainment.com

Dolphin Entertainment operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers talent publicity, entertainment marketing, and strategic communications services. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn