Dolphin Entertainment – Consenus Indicates Potential 284.8% Upside

Dolphin Entertainment found using ticker (DLPN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.77. Now with the previous closing price of 0.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 284.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.52 while the 200 day moving average is 0.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $9m. Company Website: http://www.dolphinentertainment.com

Dolphin Entertainment operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers talent publicity, entertainment marketing, and strategic communications services. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

