Dolphin Entertainment – Consenus Indicates Potential 261.2% Upside

Dolphin Entertainment found using ticker (DLPN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.5 calculating the mean target price we have 1.77. Now with the previous closing price of 0.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 261.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.49 while the 200 day moving average is 0.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $10m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dolphinentertainment.com

Dolphin Entertainment operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers talent publicity, entertainment marketing, and strategic communications services. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

