Dolphin Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 170.5% Upside

Dolphin Entertainment found using ticker (DLPN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 170.5%. The day 50 moving average is 3.4 and the 200 day moving average is 4.04. The market cap for the company is $21m. Company Website: http://www.dolphinentertainment.com

Dolphin Entertainment operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

