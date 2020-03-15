Dollar Tree – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Dollar Tree found using ticker (DLTR) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 110 and 74 and has a mean target at 93.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The day 50 moving average is 86.12 and the 200 day MA is 99.37. The company has a market cap of $17,679m. Find out more information at: http://www.dollartree.com

Dollar Tree operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 7,001 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 12 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada; and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food and beverages, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home décor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. Its stores also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise that include Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics, which comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates stores under the Family Dollar brand; and 11 distribution centers, as well as a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

