Dollar General Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Dollar General Corporation with ticker code (DG) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 289 and 195 with the average target price sitting at 266.22. With the stocks previous close at 243.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day MA is 246.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 237.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $54,984m. Company Website: https://www.dollargeneral.com

The potential market cap would be $60,001m based on the market concensus.