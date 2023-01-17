Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Dollar General Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dollar General Corporation with ticker code (DG) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 289 and 195 with the average target price sitting at 266.4. Now with the previous closing price of 232.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 247.6 and the 200 day moving average is 242.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $52,209m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dollargeneral.com

The potential market cap would be $59,806m based on the market concensus.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. The company’s consumable products also comprise snacks, such as candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, it offers seasonal products comprising holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, the company provides apparel, which comprise casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 18,190 stores in 47 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

