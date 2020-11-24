Dolby Laboratories – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Dolby Laboratories with ticker code (DLB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 79 calculating the mean target price we have 89.75. With the stocks previous close at 87.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.62 while the 200 day moving average is 68.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,793m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dolby.com

Dolby Laboratories creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices. Its audio technologies also include Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency to support for media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, hardware components, video conferencing solutions, and other products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.