Dolby Laboratories – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Dolby Laboratories with ticker code (DLB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 82.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day MA is 67.92 while the 200 day moving average is 73.33. The market cap for the company is $7,259m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dolby.com

The potential market cap would be $7,863m based on the market concensus.