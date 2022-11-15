Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Dolby Laboratories – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

Dolby Laboratories with ticker code (DLB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 87.5. Now with the previous closing price of 70.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The 50 day MA is 68.14 while the 200 day moving average is 73.87. The market cap for the company is $6,895m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dolby.com

The potential market cap would be $8,573m based on the market concensus.

Dolby Laboratories creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices. Its audio technologies also include Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency to support for media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, hardware components, video conferencing solutions, and other products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

