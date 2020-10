Document Security Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 238.5% Upside

Document Security Systems found using ticker (DSS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.65 and 14 with a mean TP of 14.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 238.5%. The day 50 moving average is 4.8 while the 200 day moving average is 7.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $21m. Find out more information at: http://www.dsssecure.com

Document Security Systems focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International. The company emphasizes on fraud and counterfeit prevention for various forms of printed documents and digital information. It markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. Document Security Systems holds various patents for optical deterrent technologies that provide protection of printed information from unauthorized scanning and copying. The company operates combined security printing and packaging facility, and a plastic card facility that produces secure and non-secure documents. Document Security Systems licenses its anti-counterfeiting technologies to printers and brand-owners. In addition, the company provides cloud computing services, including disaster recovery, back-up, and data security services. Further, Document Security Systems acquires intellectual property assets and interests in companies owning intellectual property assets for the purpose of monetizing these assets through various value-enhancing initiatives, including investments in the development and commercialization of patented technologies, licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercial litigation. Additionally, the company assists in the development and marketing of its digital authentication products in the Hong Kong market. Document Security Systems was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

