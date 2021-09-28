Document Security Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 634.1% Upside

Document Security Systems found using ticker (DSS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.5 and 5 and has a mean target at 9.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 634.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.29 and the 200 day moving average is 2.27. The company has a market cap of $105m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dsssecure.com

Document Security Systems manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions. It also provides AuthentiGuard, a brand authentication application; manages, licenses, and acquires intellectual property assets for monetizing these assets through investments in the development and commercialization of patented technologies, licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercial litigation. In addition, the company invests and acquires companies in the biohealth and biomedical fields; develops open-air defense initiatives, which curb transmission of air-borne infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis and influenza; and develops and acquires assets and investments in the securities trading and funds management arena. Further, it operates HWHGIG and HWH Marketplace, which are direct selling platforms that offers health, wealth, and happiness products; and markets and distributes health and wellness products under the Elevate brand; and develops blockchain security technologies for tracking and tracing solutions for supply chain logistics and cyber securities. Additionally, the company develops utility-scale solar farms, and secure living solutions; and provides air and surface purification solutions for commercial and residential markets. Document Security Systems was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.