Document Security Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 164.9% Upside

Document Security Systems with ticker code (DSS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13.5 and has a mean target at 13.75. Now with the previous closing price of 5.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 164.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.11 and the 200 day MA is 6.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $30m. Company Website: http://www.dsssecure.com

Document Security Systems focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International. The company emphasizes on fraud and counterfeit prevention for various forms of printed documents and digital information. It markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. Document Security Systems holds various patents for optical deterrent technologies that provide protection of printed information from unauthorized scanning and copying. The company operates combined security printing and packaging facility, and a plastic card facility that produces secure and non-secure documents. Document Security Systems licenses its anti-counterfeiting technologies to printers and brand-owners. In addition, the company provides cloud computing services, including disaster recovery, back-up, and data security services. Further, Document Security Systems acquires intellectual property assets and interests in companies owning intellectual property assets for the purpose of monetizing these assets through various value-enhancing initiatives, including investments in the development and commercialization of patented technologies, licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercial litigation. Additionally, the company assists in the development and marketing of its digital authentication products in the Hong Kong market. Document Security Systems was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.