DLH Holdings Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

DLH Holdings Corp. found using ticker (DLHC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 11 with a mean TP of 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The 50 day MA is 8.59 and the 200 day MA is 7.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $108m. Find out more information at: http://www.dlhcorp.com

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans’ health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as clinical trials, epidemiology studies, and disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

