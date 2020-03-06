Dixons Carphone PLC 49.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Dixons Carphone PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Dixons Carphone PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 170 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 49.9% from the opening price of 113.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 21.4 points and decreased 15 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 166.45 GBX while the year low share price is currently 90 GBX.

Dixons Carphone PLC has a 50 day moving average of 139.45 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 127.55. There are currently 1,162,360,001 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,584,999. Market capitalisation for LON:DC is £1,265,228,843 GBP.

