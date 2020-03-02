Dixons Carphone PLC 1.1% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Dixons Carphone PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Dixons Carphone PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 125 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 1.1% from the opening price of 123.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 10.85 points and increased 0.15 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 166.45 GBX while the 52 week low is 90 GBX.

Dixons Carphone PLC has a 50 day moving average of 141.42 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 127.56. There are currently 1,162,360,001 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,387,322. Market capitalisation for LON:DC is £1,368,678,901 GBP.

