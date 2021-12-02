Twitter
Diversified Energy Company PLC 38.1% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Diversified Energy Company PLC with ticker (LON:DEC) now has a potential upside of 38.1% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 160 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Diversified Energy Company PLC share price of 99 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 38.1%. Trading has ranged between 94 (52 week low) and 131 (52 week high) with an average of 3,788,044 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £832,621,393.

Diversified Energy Company PLC, formerly Diversified Gas & Oil PLC, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of natural gas with onshore upstream and midstream assets. The Company owns and operates natural gas and oil wells in Appalachian Basin in the United States. The Company’s asset base is comprised of approximately 67,000 conventional and unconventional natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil producing wells. Its portfolio contains approximately 17,000 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines and a network of compression stations and processing facilities. The Company’s field operations are located throughout the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.



