Distribution Finance Capital Holdings’ loan book reaches £202m, up 78% since the start of the year

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH), a specialist bank providing working capital solutions to dealers and manufacturers across the UK, has announced that the momentum in growing its loan book announced in its interim results continues and confirms its loan book reached £202m as at 30 September 2021, up 78% since the start of the year.

Carl D’Ammassa, Distribution Finance Chief Executive, commented: “We are making good progress in growing our loan book through this key period of re-stocking for dealers, underpinned by the strong aggregated facility pipeline of over £1.5bn laid out at the time of our interim results. It is pleasing to see that our efforts to deliver greater growth in the commercial sectors are paying off, with commercial lending representing over 40% of our loan balance at the end of the quarter.”