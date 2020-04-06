Discovery – Series C – Consenus Indicates Potential 62.1% Upside

Discovery – Series C found using ticker (DISCK) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 33 and 18 and has a mean target at 27.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 62.1%. The day 50 moving average is 21.92 and the 200 day MA is 26.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,083m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://corporate.discovery.com

Discovery operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of February 27, 2020, the company delivered approximately 8,000 hours of original programming each year in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Discovery was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn