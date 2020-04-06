Discovery – Series A – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.5% Upside

Discovery – Series A found using ticker (DISCA) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 29.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.5%. The 50 day MA is 23.46 and the 200 day moving average is 28.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,083m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.discovery.com

Discovery operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of February 27, 2020, the company delivered approximately 8,000 hours of original programming each year in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Discovery was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

