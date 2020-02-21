Discovery – Series A – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Discovery – Series A found using ticker (DISCA) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 34.77. Now with the previous closing price of 30.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,280m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.discovery.com

Discovery operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 50 languages internationally. Discovery was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

