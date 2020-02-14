Discovery, Inc. – Series C – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Discovery, Inc. – Series C found using ticker (DISCK) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 33 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 30. With the stocks previous close at 28.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The day 50 moving average is 29.42 and the 200 day MA is 27.69. The market cap for the company is $15,454m. Find out more information at: http://corporate.discovery.com

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 50 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.