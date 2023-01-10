Discoverie Group PLC 27.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Discoverie Group PLC with ticker (LON:DSCV) now has a potential upside of 27.8% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,030 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Discoverie Group PLC share price of 744 GBX at opening today (10/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 27.8%. Trading has ranged between 586 (52 week low) and 1,016 (52 week high) with an average of 322,852 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £723,634,386.



discoverIE Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in designing and manufacturing customized electronics for industrial applications. The Company provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) internationally. It operates through two segments: Magnetics & Controls (M&C) and Sensing & Connectivity (S&C). Its M&C segment includes magnetic components and the embedded computing and interface controls businesses. It offers liquid-cooled power reactors and transformers; trackballs for ultrasound system control panel, and ruggedized control board with anti-vibration technology and waterproof sealing for marine applications. Its S&C segment includes a cluster of five sensing component businesses and seven communication and connectivity businesses. It offers encoders in solar trackers, X-ray detectors and wireless antennas for robotic control. It focuses on renewable energy, medical, transportation, and industrial and connectivity markets.







