Discoverie Group PLC 10.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Discoverie Group PLC with ticker (LON:DSCV) now has a potential upside of 10.4% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,220 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Discoverie Group PLC share price of 1,094 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 10.4%. Trading has ranged between 560 (52 week low) and 1,274 (52 week high) with an average of 165,268 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,033,386,926.



discoverIE Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, manufactures and supplies components for electronic applications. The Company operates through two segments: Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The Design & Manufacturing segment manufactures custom electronic products that are designed or modified from a standard product for a specific customer requirement. The Custom Supply segment provides customized electronic, photonic and medical products to the industrial, medical and healthcare markets, both from a range of international suppliers and from the Company’s Design & Manufacturing division. It supplies products from third party manufacturers to customers in five technology areas: Communications & Sensors, Power & Magnetics, Electromechanical & Cabling, Microsystems, and Imaging & Photonics. It also designs, manufactures and supplies custom system on module (SOM) embedded computing boards and related software.







