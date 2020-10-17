Discover Financial Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Discover Financial Services found using ticker (DFS) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 66.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.23. The market cap for the company is $19,945m. Company Website: http://www.discover.com

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE network, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services; and Discover Network that processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, as well as provides payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

