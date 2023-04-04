Discover Financial Services – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 18.5% Upside Potential

Discover Financial Services which can be found using ticker (DFS) have now 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 132 and 104 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $117.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at $98.84 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $107.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to $102.52. The market cap for the company is $25,630m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.discover.com

The potential market cap would be $30,378m based on the market consensus.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.