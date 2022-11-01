Discover Financial Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Discover Financial Services found using ticker (DFS) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 97 with the average target price sitting at 115.82. With the stocks previous close at 105.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The 50 day MA is 97.83 while the 200 day moving average is 106.45. The company has a market cap of $28,541m. Visit the company website at: https://www.discover.com

The potential market cap would be $31,292m based on the market concensus.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.