Discover Financial Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Discover Financial Services found using ticker (DFS) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 117 with a mean TP of 139.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 128.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day MA is 125.72 and the 200 day MA is 118.91. The market cap for the company is $37,649m. Find out more information at: http://www.discover.com

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE network, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services; and Discover Network that processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. Discover has strategic network alliance agreement with Arab Financial Services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.